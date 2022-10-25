Simmons tallied six tackles (three solo), including two tackles for loss and a sack, in Sunday's 19-10 victory over the Colts.
Simmons tied his season high in tackles as he repeatedly penetrated Indianapolis' backfield in the first half. The 305-pound defensive end also brought up his sack total to 4.5 on the season, and he's notched 24 tackles, three passes defended and a forced fumble over six games.
