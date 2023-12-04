Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Simmons (knee) will be out for next Monday's game against the Dolphins and will likely be out "a few weeks," Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

According to Turron Davenport of ESPN.com, Simmons was sent in for an MRI after he injured his right knee in this past Sunday's 31-28 overtime loss to the Colts. Though Vrabel didn't go into detail on the exact findings from the MRI, the star defensive lineman will be forced to miss at least one game due to the injury, and possibly another game or two beyond that. Simmons appeared in each of Tennessee's first 12 games of the season, tallying 44 tackles, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.