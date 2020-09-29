Simmons tallied five tackles, one sack, two tackles for a loss and two quarterback hits in Week 3 against Minnesota.

Simmons was disruptive throughout the game, tallying his sack to force a Vikings' punt on their first offensive possession. He also played a key role in the Titans' effort to contain Dalvin Cook, stuffing the run game on several occasions. Simmons continues to see his role on the defense grow, as he was on the field for 92 percent of defensive snaps.