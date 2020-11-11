Simmons had three solo tackles, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Bears.

Simmons displayed the abilities that made him a first-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft during Sunday's contest, putting constant pressure on Nick Foles even if it didn't directly translate to the stat sheet. His forced fumble of David Montgomery in the third quarter was likewise more impactful in context, as it allowed Desmond King to scoop up the ball for a 63-yard touchdown that would prove the difference in Tennessee's victory. Simmons has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts.