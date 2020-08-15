Simmons dropped 10 pounds during the offseasoon and looks to be in good physical shape, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official website reports.

Simmons recorded 32 tackles, two sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss across nine games as a rookie in 2019. He was eased back into action, as he was recovering from a torn ACL before making his NFL debut in Week 7. The 2019 first-round pick is expected to start at defensive end and has the potential to make some noise this season.