Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Exits game with hamstring injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Simmons (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Patriots, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.
Simmons appeared to tweak his left hamstring while tackling Rhamondre Stevenson in the first quarter. Simmons will be evaluated by trainers to determine whether he can return, and the Titans will turn to T'Vondre Sweat and James Lynch to pick up the slack on the defensive line.
