Simmons, who recently signed a four-year, $94 million extension, said Wednesday that he got his ankle "cleaned up" after the season and feels fine now, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Simmons missed two games (Weeks 10 and 17) during the 2022 campaign due to a lingering ankle injury, so it's not surprising to hear he had a minor procedure to address the issue. The 2019 first-round pick has 16 sacks over the last two seasons and is under contract through the 2027 campaign.