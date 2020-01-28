Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Flashes promise in rookie season
Simmons recorded 32 tackles, two sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss across nine games for the Titans in 2019.
Simmons was eased back into action as he recovered from a torn ACL, and didn't make his NFL debut until Week 7. The 2019 first-round pick flashed promise in limited opportunity for the remainder of the season, illustrating the ability to both rush the passer and stuff the run. Simmons should be in for a healthy offseason, giving him a strong chance to fully breakout in 2020.
