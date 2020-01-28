Simmons recorded 32 tackles, two sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss across nine games for the Titans in 2019.

Simmons was eased back into action as he recovered from a torn ACL, and didn't make his NFL debut until Week 7. The 2019 first-round pick flashed promise in limited opportunity for the remainder of the season, illustrating the ability to both rush the passer and stuff the run. Simmons should be in for a healthy offseason, giving him a strong chance to fully breakout in 2020.