Simmons was a full practice participant on the opening day of training camp Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

There was speculation that Simmons would report to training camp but not participate in practice in an effort to get a new contract done with the Titans. Though he practiced fully, Simmons declined to answer questions about any negotiations but did note that he lost around five pounds this offseason. Simmons is coming off the best season of his career in 2021, during which he tallied 54 total tackles with 8.5 sacks.