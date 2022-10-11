Simmons recorded five tackles (three solo), 1.5 sacks and one pass defensed during Sunday's 21-17 win over the Commanders.

Simmons' 1.5 sacks Sunday against Washington now brings his total up to 3.5 on the season. The 25-year-old pass rusher continues to play a prime role on Tennessee's defensive front, and he'll look to build off his strong Week 5 performance when the Titans return from their bye next Sunday against the Colts.