Simmons and the Titans agreed to terms Monday on a contract revision that provides him a $632,529 raise for the 2025 season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Simmons' new deal retroactively compensates him the 17th game check not covered under his prior extension, setting a new precedent for such restructures. The standout defensive tackle has been productive through two appearances to begin the 2025 season, with six tackles (four solo) including 1.0 sacks, plus one forced fumble. Simmons and Tennessee will work to get in the win column at home against the Colts in Week 3.