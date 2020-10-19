Simmons recorded six tackles, one sack and two quarterback hits in Week 6 against the Texans.

Simmons made life difficult for Deshaun Watson throughout the game. He recorded his sack on third down early in the fourth quarter, forcing the Texans to punt. He also actively disrupted the run game, taking down David Johnson for gains of three or loss on four occasions. The second-year player has taken a step up in his role this season, as he now has two sacks and 18 tackles across four games.