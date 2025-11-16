Simmons (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Simmons has been cleared to return from a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury. His return should boost the Titans' defensive front, though less rotational snaps will be available for James Lynch, Shy Tuttle and C.J. Ravenell. Prior to his injury, Simmons posted 30 tackles (21 solo), including 4.5 sacks, and one forced fumble across seven regular-season games.