Simmon (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Browns.
As expected, Simmons will suit up Week 13 as the Titans look to maintain their lead in the AFC South. The second-year defensive end has been impressive this season, posting 37 tackles, three sacks, five pass breakups and two forced fumbles through 10 games.
