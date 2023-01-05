Simmons (ankle) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Simmons missed his second game of the season due to a lingering ankle injury during the Week 17 loss to Dallas on Thursday Night Football. The 25-year-old then remained limited in all three of Tennessee's practices Week 18, though he'll still be ready to suit up for his seventh game in the last nine weeks. Simmons ranks second on the team in sacks this season with 7.5, so his availability will be a significant boost as the Titan's poor pass defense tries to slow down Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the AFC South title on the line Saturday.