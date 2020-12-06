Simmons (knee) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Browns, John Glennon of BroadwaySportsMedia.com reports.
Simmons has been deemed questionable, but he's on track to play Week 13. The 2019 first-round pick has been quite impressive this season, registering 37 tackles, three sacks, five pass breakups and two forced fumbles through 10 games.
