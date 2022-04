Simmons had his fifth-year option picked up by the Titans on Wednesday.

Simmons is coming of his best season as a pro, recording 54 tackles (42 solo), with 8.5 sacks and six passes defensed. Not to mention earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his career. The 24-year old will look to continue his ascension next season as an integral part of the Titans' defense.