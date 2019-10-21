Simmons made four tackles, including a sack and two tackles for a loss, in Week 7 against the Chargers.

Simmons made his NFL debut and made an immediate impact, working in the backfield for three of his tackles. Though the team brought him along slowly in his return from a torn ACL -- he played in only 33 percent of the team's defensive snaps -- it appears the first-round rookie is prepared to add to the explosiveness of the Titans' defense as he regains his health.