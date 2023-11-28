Simmons totaled five tackles (all solo), including one sack, and recovered a fumble in Sunday's 17-10 victory against Carolina.
Of Simmons' five tackles, three went for a loss, including a sack in the third quarter. His second-quarter recovery of a Bryce Young fumble was also key, as Derrick Henry rushed for a 10-yard touchdown two plays later. Simmons is up to 5.5 sacks on the season, which ranks second on Tennessee.
