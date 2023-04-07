The Titans signed Simmons to a four-year extension Friday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
It's worth $94 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Simmons was headed into the final year of his rookie deal on the fifth-year option, and he's now signed through 2027, his age-30 campaign. Selected 19th overall in the 2019 Draft, Simmons has 21 career sacks, with 16 of those coming over the last two seasons. He's proven to be one of the most disruptive interior defensive linemen in the league and will be a building block for Tennessee's defense for the foreseeable future.
