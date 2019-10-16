Simmons (knee) participated in Wednesday's practice in full pads.

It was the first practice Simmons' has suited up in as he recovers from a torn ACL he suffered in February. The rookie currently resides on the non-football injury list, but when the team feels he's ready, will activate him to their 53-man roster. Simmons didn't rule out the possiblity of suiting up Sunday against the Chargers, so it's not a long shot at this point.

