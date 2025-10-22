Interim head coach Mike McCoy told reporters Wednesday that Simmons (hamstring) is considered week-to-week, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The All-Pro defensive lineman sustained a hamstring injury early into the Titans' Week 7 loss to the Patriots and is now expected to be sidelined for the immediate future. Simmons has appeared in all seven of Tennessee's games this season, recording 30 total tackles, including 4.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. James Lynch is likely to operate as one of the Titans' starting interior defensive linemen until Simmons returns from injury.