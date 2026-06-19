Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Lands lucrative extension

Simmons (elbow) has reached agreement on a multi-year contract extension with the Titans, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the year-year pact -- which makes Simmons the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history -- amounts to a $105.8 extension with $100 million guaranteed. The 2019 first-rounder -- who is bouncing back from an offseason elbow procedure -- is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he recorded 67 total tackles, including 11.0 sacks, in 15 regular-season contests.