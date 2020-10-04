The Titans placed Simmons on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Simmons either tested positive for the virus or came into contact with someone who did. The Titans are officially on a bye week due to the team's COVID-19 outbreak postponing their game against the Steelers.
More News
-
Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Disruptive in Week 3•
-
Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Down 10 pounds•
-
Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Flashes promise in rookie season•
-
Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Practices without limitations•
-
Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Ruled out for Week 16•
-
Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Wears questionable tag•