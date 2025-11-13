Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Limited Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Simmons (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Simmons sat out practice Wednesday, so to see him upgrade to limited reps is a positive sign. The standout pass rusher hasn't played since Week 7 due to a lingering hamstring issue. The extent of his practice activity Friday may determine Simmon's availability, or lack thereof, for Sunday's home game against Houston.
