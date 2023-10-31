Simmons (ankle) was limited on Monday's estimated practice report.
Simmons had a big performance in Week 8, tallying a pair of sacks and a season-high six tackles in the 28-23 victory over Atlanta. He apparently suffered an ankle injury during the effort, and his status for Thursday's matchup with the Steelers is now in question.
