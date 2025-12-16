Simmons posted seven tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, one forced fumble and a one-yard touchdown catch during the Titans' 37-24 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Simmons made his impact felt early in the fourth quarter, when he stripped the ball while sacking Brock Purdy, which was recovered by Kaiir Elam. Two plays later, Simmons reported as an eligible receiver and was on the receiving end of a one-yard touchdown pass from Cam Ward. It was the second receiving touchdown of Simmons' seven-year NFL career, with the first taking place during the 2023 season. On the defensive side of things, the 2019 first-rounder is up to 9.0 sacks through 12 regular-season games, which breaks his previous career-best mark from the 2021 campaign (8.5 sacks across 17 regular-season games). Simmons will look to reach double-digit sacks in Week 16 against the Chiefs, who will have Gardner Minshew under center after Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL in his left knee against the Chargers on Sunday.