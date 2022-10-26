Simmons (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.
Simmons is coming off of a hot week logging six tackles and a sack in Week 7's matchup against the Colts. It's unclear when he suffered his injury, but he will have two more practice opportunities prior to Sunday's game against Houston.
