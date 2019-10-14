Simmons (knee) is expected to practice this week, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Simmons currently resides on the non-football injury reserve list, but he appears to be nearing a full recovery from a torn ACL suffered in February. Depending on how well Simmons shows in his first week of practice, he could have a shot of making his NFL debut Sunday against the Chargers.

