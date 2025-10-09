Titans' Jeffery Simmons: No practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Simmons (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Simmons got a rest day Wednesday of last week, but this is his first time appearing on the injury report with a true issue this season. He still has plenty of time to recover ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders, so there shouldn't be concern about his status at this point in the week.
