Titans' Jeffery Simmons: No timetable for return
Simmons (knee) remains without a timetable for running or jogging, Erik Bacharach of the Nashville Tennessean reports. "I knew coming in this was the plan. I'm grateful for this opportunity, that they trusted me that I'm going to come in and get the work done off the field. I'm trusting the process. It's not too frustrating right now. My goal is to get healthy and when I get back on the field, it's full go," Simmons said after Tuesday's minicamp practice.
Simmons remains on the mend from a torn ACL he suffered in February while training for the combine. The fact he doesn't have any sort of timeline suggests the team is truly taking it slow with him, though Tennessee presumably knew they might not see Simmons play in 2019 before spending a first-round pick on the Mississippi State product this spring.
