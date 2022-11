Simmons (ankle) was listed as a non-participant during Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Simmons was unable to practice at all ahead of Week 9 but still suited up for the primetime matchup against Kansas City and played a season-high 72 defensive snaps. The fourth-year defensive end will have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.