Simmons (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Simmons played through an ankle injury during the Titans' Week 8 win over Houston, but he saw a season-low 35 defensive snaps. It's unclear if he suffered a setback or if Tennessee is simply being cautious. The 2019 first-round pick will have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's primetime matchup against Kansas City.

