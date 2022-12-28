Simmons (ankle) will be out Thursday against the Cowboys, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Simmons has been dealing with an ankle injury for the majority of the season, which forced him to also miss Week 10 against the Broncos. With the team on a short week, Simmons will be unable to recover in time to take the field. In his absence, Mario Edwards and Kevin Strong should each get extra opportunities against Dallas.