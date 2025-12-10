Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Notches 1.5 sacks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Simmons recorded seven tackles (two solo), 1.5 sacks and a pass breakup in Sunday's 31-29 win over the Browns.
Simmons has accumulated 8.0 sacks through 11 games, leading the Titans in the category and sitting just 0.5 sacks behind his career high. The 28-year-old defensive tackle is in the second year of a four-year, $94 million extension that he signed back in April of 2023, providing a strong value at his position on the rebuilding team.
