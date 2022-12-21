Simmons recorded six tackles (four solo), including one sack, in Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Chargers.

Simmons finished as the Titans' second-leading tackler behind cornerback Greg Mabin, and he also contributed one of the team's three sacks against Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. The defensive end has dealt with an ankle injury over the past five weeks, though he still played a season-high 93 percent of Tennessee's defensive snaps Sunday. Simmons is now seven tackles and one sack away from matching his career highs in both of these categories, and he should have a chance to reach these marks against Houston's struggling offense Week 16.