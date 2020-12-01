Simmons recorded four tackles, one sack and one pass defended in Week 12 against the Colts.

Simmons recorded his third sack of the season early in the third quarter and ended a Colts drive. He also helped the Titans play stout run defense, stuffing Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins on several occasions for short gains. Simmons has been a major part of the Titans defense this season, logging at least a 70 percent snap rate in all but one contest.