Simmons did not practice Thursday due to a hamstring injury, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Simmons wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, so his hamstring issue appears to have been sustained during Thursday's practice. The rookie first-round pick will have one more opportunity to upgrade his level of his participation ahead of Sunday's contest against the Chiefs.

