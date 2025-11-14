Simmons (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Simmons ended the week with back-to-back limited practices, and he has a chance to return Sunday from a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury he sustained against the Patriots in Week 7. His return would mean less defensive snaps would be available for the likes of James Lynch, Shy Tuttle and C.J. Ravenell (ankle). Simmons' status for Sunday's AFC South tilt may not be officially known until the Titans announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.