Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Out for Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Simmons (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Colts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Simmons was unable to practice both Wednesday and Thursday after sustaining a hamstring injury in Tennessee's Week 7 loss to the Patriots, so it's no surprise that he'll be unavailable Sunday. While he's sidelined in Week 8, expect C.J. Ravenell and James Lynch (shoulder) to see increased snaps with the Titans' first-team defense.
