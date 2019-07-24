Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Placed to NFI list
The Titans placed Simmons (knee) on the Non-Football Injury list Tuesday, Paul Kuharsky of The Midday 180 reports.
Simmons is still suffering from a torn ACL he suffered in February while training for the NFL Scouting Combine. There still hasn't been a timetable for his return, suggesting that the team will take it slow as the rookie continues to recover. At this point, it wouldn't be surprising if the team held Simmons out for the majority, if not for all of 2019.
