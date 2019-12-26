Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Practices without limitations
Simmons (knee) was a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimation, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.
Simmons sat out Week 16's loss to the Saints due to a knee issue, but he now looks back to full health. Barring any setbacks, expect the rookie first-round pick to suit up for Sunday's must-win tilt in Houston.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Tom Brady has had an up and down season, but he's going to finish it on a high note in Week...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Get help setting your Week 17 lineup with Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em for wide receiver.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Tom Brady may be nearing the end of the line, but he's still got enough in him for a big performance...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 17 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 17 TE Preview: Tier 1 shrinkage
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 17 tight ends, including who...
-
Week 17 Waivers: Starters resting
With the Ravens, Bills and Vikings locked into playoff spots, plus other teams having little...