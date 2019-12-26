Play

Simmons (knee) was a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimation, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Simmons sat out Week 16's loss to the Saints due to a knee issue, but he now looks back to full health. Barring any setbacks, expect the rookie first-round pick to suit up for Sunday's must-win tilt in Houston.

