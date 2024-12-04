site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Productive in loss
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Simmons compiled nine tackles (five solo) during the Titans' loss to the Commanders on Sunday.
Simmons recorded a season-high nine tackles during Sunday's loss. The 27-year-old is now just eight tackles shy of matching his career-best 54 stops set back in 2021.
