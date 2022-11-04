Simmons (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game at Kansas City, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
The productive edge-rusher did not practice at all this week, which bodes poorly for his chances of suiting up in Week 9. In the event he can't go, Mario Edwards would probably draw the start across from DeMarcus Walker.
More News
-
Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Non-participant Wednesday•
-
Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Set to play Sunday•
-
Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Questionable for Week 8•
-
Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Collects another sack Sunday•
-
Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Gathers 1.5 sacks in Sunday's win•