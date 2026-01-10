Simmons recorded 67 tackles (39 solo) with 11.0 sacks and three forced fumbles across 15 games in 2025.

Simmons has been the key member of the Titans' defense since 2020, his second season, though he showed a newfound ability to get after the quarterback in 2025. In addition to his career-high 11.0 sacks, he also set a new best mark of 21 quarterback hits. Simmons remains a steady run defender, and he'll almost certainly be back with the Titans in 2026, as his most recent extension has two years remaining.