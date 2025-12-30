Simmons logged seven tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, and a forced fumble during the Titans' 34-26 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Simmons made his impact felt early in the first quarter, when the Pro Bowl pass rusher strip-sacked Tyler Shough for a seven-yard loss, though the Saints were able to recover the football and punt on the next play. Simmons is up to 10.0 sacks on the year, which is the first time in his seven-year NFL career that he has cracked double digits and is tied with Maxx Crosby (knee) for 12th most in the league. Simmons' final chance to add to his sack total this season comes this Sunday on the road against the Jaguars.