Simmons (ankle) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game versus the Bears, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Simmons returned to practice Friday in a limited fashion, and he showed enough to be cleared for Sunday's outing. The 2019 first-round pick is having a solid campaign, as he's recorded 25 tackles, two sacks and 11 quarterback pressures through six games. He has a decent chance to add to his sack total this week, as the Bears' offensive line has struggled and Nick Foles has been sacked on 5.3 percent of his dropbacks.
