Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Ready to play Sunday
Simmons (hamstring) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Simmons was added to the injury report as a non-participant Thursday, but he practiced fully Friday to get clear of the questionable tag. The 22-year-old could see increased snaps at defensive end with starter Jurrell Casey (shoulder) sidelined.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...