Simmons finished with a sack, three tackles and two assisted tackles in the Titans' 16-15 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

The two-time all-pro played in 95% of the snaps and made his usual impact in Week 1. Simmons helped Tennessee limit New Orleans to just 69 yards on the ground. The defensive end and his teammates will face a test next week against a Chargers offense that scored 34 points and ran for 234 yards in Week 1.