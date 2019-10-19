Play

Simmons (knee) was activated off the non-football injury list Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Simmons is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in February during the pre-draft process. The rookie first-round pick appears to have a good chance to suit up Sunday against the Chargers, though the Titans will almost certainly take a cautious approach to his on-field workload.

